Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 10 paid a working visit to and worked with the Standing Board of the Party Committee and key leaders of the northern province of Thai Nguyen on the results of the implementation of socio-economic development, and security-defence tasks.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and members of the Standing Board of the Thai Nguyen Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial People Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai said that last year, the province’s economic growth rate reached 8.59%, higher than the national average; and per capita income hit 107 million VND (4,560 USD), 12 million VND higher than that of 2021. Total state budget revenue was 19 trillion VND (810.23 million USD), over 1 trillion VND higher than the estimate. The province's poverty rate reduced from 6.14% in 2021 to 4.49% at present. Read full story



- The upcoming official visit to Laos by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will create momentum for Vietnam and its neighbour to strengthen their relations, a diplomat has said.



PM Chinh will pay an official visit to Laos and co-chair the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from January 11-12. Read full story



- The focal task of the diplomatic sector is to serve sustainable and self-reliant national development and to guarantee national interests at the highest possible level, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told the sector’s teleconference on January 10.



PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the diplomatic sector’s conference on January 10. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, he said that in 2022, external relations with world powers and most of the key partners were promoted comprehensively as seen in the nearly 70 high-level diplomatic activities by Party and State leaders, including the 14 visits by Vietnamese leaders to 17 countries, the participation in five multilateral conferences, hundreds of bilateral meetings with world leaders, and the trips to Vietnam by 19 foreign leaders. Read full story



- Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has affirmed six key priorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as he officially took office as the new Secretary-General in Jakarta on January 9.



At the ceremony, the ASEAN chief, who was appointed at he 40th ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh last November, said the priorities, dubbed the ‘Six Ps’, include maintaining PEACE, stability and security in the region; and building on PROSPERITY that ASEAN, both collectively and individually, has achieved up to now. Read full story



- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) stands ready to support the Vietnamese government in the detailed formulation and implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) resource mobilisation plan right in 2023, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi has affirmed.



“This includes our proven technical assistance services to the Governments in green transition/NAMA projects, which can help Vietnam identify cost effective de-risking public instruments to promote and scale up private sector investments in the JETP resource mobilisation plan,” Khalidi said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. Read full story



- On behalf of the Prime Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet on January 9 presented a token of 100,000 USD as a gift from the Vietnamese Government and people to Pakistan to help address typhoon aftermaths in 2022.



Viet expressed his sympathies with Pakistanis people on the consequences caused by typhoons that hit the country over the past time. Read full story



- The VinFast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, handed over 4,278 electric vehicles (EVs) to its customers last December, seven times higher than that of the previous month.



A VF 8 electric car manufactured by VinFast (Photo: VNA)

Of the sum, there were 2,730 VF 8 and 1,548 VF e34 units.Read full story



- Vietnam tops the list of the must-visit countries for a vacation in 2023, which was shared by Managing Director of Southern Travels of India Alapati Krishna Mohan.



According to Mohan, Vietnam is a popular destination for tourists and one of the more affordable nations to visit from India. Visitors will surely experience a feeling of satisfaction on their visit to Vietnam thanks to the Southeast Asian country's tremendous natural beauty, culture, and history. Read full story



- The south-central province of Binh Thuan, which is hosting the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, aims to attract 6.5 million visitors this year, including 200,000 foreigners, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The local tourism sector also set a target of 15.9 trillion VND (677.98 million USD) in revenue in the year, heard a conference held by the department on January 9./. Read full story