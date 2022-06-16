Politics State leader acknowledges ambassador’s contributions to Vietnam - Australia ties President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on June 15, highly valuing the diplomat’s fulfillment of duties which has helped further intensify the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Politics Resolutions on major road projects, special policies for Khanh Hoa adopted The 15th National Assembly (NA) adopted resolutions on some major road projects and special mechanisms and policies for south-central Khanh Hoa province on June 16, part of its third session in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam's first engineering unit matches for UN mission in Abyei The remaining 156 members of Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 arrived in Abyei at 2pm on June 15 (local time) to join the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), finishing their four-day march – part of the UN’s peacekeeping operations, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations announced on June 16.

Politics Draft laws, resolution sail through legislature The National Assembly (NA) adopted two laws and a resolution in the morning of June 16, the last day of its third sitting in Hanoi.