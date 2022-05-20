☕ Afternoon briefing on May 20
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 20.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin in Hanoi on May 20, emphasising that Singapore is always one of the leading partners of Vietnam in the region. The host described his guest’s official visit as highly important to promoting the two countries’ strategic partnership. Read full story
– Overseas Vietnamese people organised many activities on May 19 to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh. Read full story
– The visit by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Laos from May 15-17 was a success, helping further foster the cooperative relations and mutual support between the two parliaments, and bolster the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries, according to Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency following the visit, Ha said that senior leader of Laos highly valued the first visit by Hue as the Vietnamese top legislator during the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, making him the first foreign parliament leader to visit Laos during the ninth tenure of the Lao NA. Read full story
– Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has promised to boost the relationship between Vietnam and Cuba at a reception on May 19 for Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen, the new Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam. Mai and the Ambassador agreed to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of diplomacy, youth and cultural exchange. Read full story
– Vietnam considers food security as the foundation of peace, stability and development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations stated at an open debate on conflict and food security held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on May 19.
During the debate, the Vietnamese diplomat said Vietnam shares the international community's common concern about increasing challenges facing the global food system due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and natural disasters. Read full story
– The United Nations (UN) has affirmed its willingness to support Vietnam in establishing a partnership on energy transition with the Group of Seven (G7) nations in a letter of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Special Adviser to the UN Secretary General on Climate Action Selwin Hart handed over the letter to Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN at a meeting in New York on May 18. Read full story
– The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Science and Technology (JST), in cooperation with the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) and the Nagaoka University of Technology (NUT) of Japan, organised a signing ceremony of Record of Discussions for the “Project for Innovation of Science and Technology on Natural Rubber for Global Carbon Process” in Hanoi on May 19.
The project is funded with the official development assistance (ODA) of the Government of Japan through the Science and Technology Research Partnership for Sustainable Development (SATREPS) Programme which is co-financed by JICA and the JST. Read full story/.