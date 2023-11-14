Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 14 to attend the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US from November 14-17 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his wife leave Hanoi on November 14 to attend the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US from November 14-17. (Photo: VNA)

President Thuong and his spouse are accompanied by Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh, among others.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 14 chaired the sixth meeting of the Steering Committee for Administrative Reform via a videoconference linking 63 cities and provinces nationwide.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh, who is also head of the committee, said with the direction of the Party Central Committee, National Assembly, Government and Prime Minister there have been positive changes in the reform of institutions, administrative procedures, and the organisation of State administrative apparatus. This is also the case with the civil service regime, public finance, and e-Government building. Among them, institutional, administrative and civil service regime reforms have shown significant improvements, contributing to the country's socio-economic development.



- Vietnamese Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc met bilaterally with Treasurer of Australia Jim Chalmers, Japanese State Minister of Finance Katsuo Yakura, and Singaporean Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah on November 12, on the occasion of their attendance at the 2023 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in San Francisco.



The Vietnamese and Australian officials discussed Australia's Southeast Asia economic strategy until 2040 and cooperation in climate change response and sustainable finance, and explored the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding on financial cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Department of Treasury of Australia.



- The World Bank (WB) has always been an important partner supporting the Vietnamese Government with financial policy consultations over the past time, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has said.

Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc (L) shakes hands with WB Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde. (Photo: haiquanonline.com.vn)

Meeting with its Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde on November 13 (local time) on the sidelines of the 2023 APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in San Francisco, Phoc said the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance expects further assistance from the WB through loans so that the country can develop large projects on strategic infrastructure development, renewable energy, smart agriculture, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, climate change response in the Mekong Delta region, and digital transformation.



- The 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Luxembourg (November 15, 1973 - 2023) will open up a new chapter for the bilateral relations, a Vietnamese diplomat has affirmed.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Brussels, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxemburg Nguyen Van Thao, who is also Head of the Vietnamese delegation to the European Union (EU), noted that the relationship has witnessed "very good" development steps over the past five decades.



- Luxembourg and Vietnam can expand their cooperation in new areas based on the solid foundation of the bilateral relations, the European country's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn has said.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Luxembourg diplomatic relations (November 15, 1973-2023), he said that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has created bright prospects for Luxembourg enterprises who have shown their interest in the Vietnamese market.



- The growth of APEC economies is expected to decline next year and remain below the global average as higher interest rates slow US growth and China continues to struggle with its recovery.



The APEC Secretariat's Policy Support Unit issued new forecasts on the eve of the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Week in San Francisco, showing that the GDP growth of the economies would dip to 2.8% in 2024 from 3.3% in 2023.



- Vietnamese sharpshooters have secured nine gold medals at the ongoing 45th Southeast Asian Shooting Association Championship (SEASA) 2023 in China’s Taiwan.

Vietnamese sharpshooter Pham Quang Huy (Photo: VNA)

As of the end of November 13, Vietnam came second with 9 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze medals, following China with 16 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals. Malaysia came third with 6 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals.



- Tan Hoa in the central province of Quang Binh was officially recognised as the world's Best Tourism Village 2023 by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at a ceremony held in the locality on November 14.

Tan Hoa in the central province of Quang Binh is officially recognised as the world's Best Tourism Village 2023 by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Tan Hoa commune People's Committee Truong Thanh Duan revealed the locality's plans to preserve the title and strive to achieve more high criteria so that Tan Hoa will become an ideal tourist destination./.