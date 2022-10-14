Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 14.

- Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan on October 13, as part of her trip to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan’s Astana capital.



Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev in Astana on October 13. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev highly valued Vietnam's role and significant contributions within the CICA framework. He affirmed that Kazakhstan treasures the bilateral friendship and views Vietnam as an important partner in the Asia-Pacific region.



- Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres has congratulated Vietnam on its election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, noting his belief that Vietnam will maintain active and effective contributions to the promotion and protection of human rights.



Guterres made the statements during his meeting in New York on October 13 with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.



- Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on October 13 for Chinese Defence Attaché to Vietnam Pan Tao and Premier of Australia’s Tasmania state Jeremy Rockliff.



Receiving the Chinese officer, Chien affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, considering it a premise to boost bilateral defence ties.



- A Vietnamese diplomat emphasised the importance of decolonisation and respect for equal rights and self-determination of peoples in non-self-governing territories while attending a session of the 77th UN General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) on October 13.



In her remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, held that it is necessary to boost constructive political dialogue and seek durable peace on the basis of respecting fundamental principles of international law, the UN Charter, and relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly, including Resolution 1514 on the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.



- Vietnam's textile and garment export value reached 35 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, up 21% over the same period last year.



To achieve the result, textile and garment enterprises have made great efforts to cope with the challenges of the market.



- Le Van Tuan, Director of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) has suggested that businesses from the Republic of Korea share their experiences in the implementation of digital transformation with Vietnamese counterparts.



He made the suggestion at a RoK-Vietnam digital transformation forum which was organised by the MoIC and RoK Ministry of Science and ICT (MIST) on October 12, as part of Vietnam International Digital Week from October 11-14.



- Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold in almost all street corners in Vietnam, finds itself at the 34th place in a list of 100 most popular dishes in the world as complied by international food magazine TasteAtlas.



(Photo: VNA)

The magazine described Pho as one of the most beloved Vietnamese dishes in the western hemisphere due to its complex, unique flavors, and elegant simplicity./.