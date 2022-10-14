Participants pose for group photo at the Korea-Vietnam Digital Transformation Forum. (Photo: Ministry of Information and Communications

Hanoi (VNA) – Le Van Tuan, Director of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) has suggested that businesses from the Republic of Korea share their experiences in the implementation of digital transformation with Vietnamese counterparts.



He made the suggestion at a RoK-Vietnam digital transformation forum which was organised by the MoIC and RoK Ministry of Science and ICT (MIST) on October 12, as part of Vietnam International Digital Week from October 11-14.



Tuan said digital transformation is one of the breakthrough strategic solutions of the Government of Vietnam. One of the key contents of the country's digital transformation is to put people's and businesses' activities on digital platforms and encourage businesses to use digital technologies, especially those relating to artificial intelligence (AI) and digital platform to improve productivity and operational efficiency, he said.



Digital technology and digital transformation will enhance administrative reform, help people access public services more easily and conveniently, and bring the government closer to the people. That is the basic goal of Vietnam's digital transformation, Tuan noted.





Park Yun-kyu, deputy minister of the RoK's Ministry of Science and ICT. ( Photo: Ministry of Information and Communications) Photo: Ministry of Information and Communications)

Addressing the event, Park Yun-kyu, deputy minister of the RoK's MIST, said on September 28, the Korean Government announced the Korea Digitalisation Strategy which focuses on securing world-leading digital abilities, expanding the digital economy, creating a digitally inclusive society, establishing a digital platform government and innovating digital culture.



Vietnamese and Korean information technology enterprises shared digital transformation solutions in manufacturing industries at the forum./.