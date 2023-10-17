☕ Afternoon briefing on October 17
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- State President Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport around the noon of October 17, starting a trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.
At the airport, the President and the delegation were welcomed by Chinese Minister of Housing and Urban - Rural Construction Ni Hong and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong’s attendance at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from October 17-20 is of great significance in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu has told the press.
Multilaterally, Thuong’s participation demonstrates Vietnam's strong commitment to multilateralism and its activeness in strengthening regional and global economic cooperation and connectivity. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed preparations for the upcoming sixth plenary session of the legislature during its ongoing 27th plenum on October 17.
NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said that the plenary session is expected to last 22.5 days, with the opening ceremony on October 23 and the closing session on November 29. It will be divided into two stages, with the first from October 23 to November 10, and the second from November 20-29. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 27th session in Hanoi on October 17.
In his closing speech, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that after four and a half days of working, the NA Standing Committee completed the entire planned agenda of the 27th session. Read full story
- Vietnam and India need to enhance traditional areas of cooperation while promoting economic and health collaboration, and responding to common challenges in the region and people-to-people exchanges, especially the younger generation, said Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on October 16.
He made the remarks at a dialogue with Vietnamese research agencies and representatives of staff and students of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV). Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on October 17 opened the municipal Digital Transformation Week 2023 in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).
Within the framework of the event, departments, localities, and units across the city will organise activities throughout this month including the celebration of the National Digital Transformation Day in the fields of publishing, printing and distribution and seminars on life-enhancing technology, smart business management, smart home - smart moving, technology and the future of work, digital education technology and digital entertainment, and healthcare technology. Read full story
- Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 17 morning received Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar who is on a working visit to the city.
He said that over the past 50 years, despite the volatile and complex world situation, the traditional friendship relations between Vietnam and India founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries have been continuously consolidated and developed.
- A promotion conference and a signing ceremony of cooperation documents on tourism development between the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Singaporean partners was held in Singapore on October 17.
Deputy Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Phuc briefed participants on potential and strengths of both tourism and agricultural products of the province, especially tourism advantages of the province's Da Lat mountain resort city as well as opportunities the locality can cooperate with Singaporean partners to expand market and promote trade of agricultural products between the two sides.Read full story
- The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos’s Attapeu province on October 17 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in preventing violations in the forestry sector for 2024-2025.
Accordingly, in the period, the two departments will strengthen cooperation and coordination in exchanging information, knowledge and experience to control and prevent violations in this field, as well as in forest fire prevention and fighting along the borderline./. Read full story
