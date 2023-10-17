Politics HCM City, India eye further cooperation Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 17 morning received Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar who is on a working visit to the city.

Politics Preparations for NA’s sixth plenary session discussed The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed preparations for the upcoming sixth plenary session of the legislature during its ongoing 27th plenum on October 17.

Politics State President arrives in Beijing for third Belt and Road Forum State President Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport around the noon of October 17, starting a trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

Politics Vietnam treasures ties with China: Deputy FM Vietnam has attached much importance to its friendly neighbourliness, and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, seeing this as a top priority in the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang has said.