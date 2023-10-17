Environment Floods caused by prolonged heavy rains cause heavy damage in central region Floods caused by torrential rains over the past six days in the central region have caused heavy damage in many localities, and rains are forecast to expand to the south region in the coming days.

Environment Event held to mark International Day for Disaster Reduction The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, in coordination with the Australian Embassy in Vietnam and related partners, held a ceremony in response to the International Day for Disaster Reduction and ASEAN Day for Disaster Management at Bai Chay Primary and Secondary School in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city on October 13.

Environment Seven endangered animals released into Bu Gia Map National Park Seven animals of critically endangered species have been released back into nature in Bu Gia Map National Park, the southern province of Binh Phuoc.