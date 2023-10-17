Vietnamese, Lao provinces intensify cooperation in forest protection
Leaders of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Kon Tum and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos’s Attapeu province sign MoU on cooperation in the forestry sector. (Photo: VNA)Kon Tum (VNA) - The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos’s Attapeu province on October 17 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in preventing violations in the forestry sector for 2024-2025.
Accordingly, in the period, the two departments will strengthen cooperation and coordination in exchanging information, knowledge and experience to control and prevent violations in this field, as well as in forest fire prevention and fighting along the borderline.
Each side will continue strengthening inspection and strictly monitoring the export and import of forest products and wild species in accordance with their respective country's laws, while exchanging information and coordinating in solving arising issues on the basis of compliance with each country's laws and international practices.
The two sides will also strengthen close coordination in implementing dissemination and education activities to raise public awareness on forest resource protection and biodiversity conservation; and inspecting and preventing violations of exploitation, trade, and transportation of forest products in border areas.
Kon Tum and Attapeu share a 75km borderline, and boast a total forest area of over 39,000 ha in border areas.
The two officially cooperated in forest protection in border areas in 2016. In the 2019-2023 period, Kon Tum conducted nearly 600 patrols, in which 35 violation cases were detected, while 79 patrols were conducted by Attapeu./.