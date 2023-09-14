Politics Int’l friends hail Vietnam’s diplomacy policy Foreign friends have spoken highly of Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilaterlisation of relations, as well as the country’s increasing position in the international arena, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has said.

Politics Vietnam-UK relations to be strengthened: British official Vietnam and the UK are proud to have built strong ties through not only people-to-people exchange, but also business and trade, said British Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan, expressing her belief that relationship will be enhanced in the time ahead.

Politics NA Chairman attends rehearsal for 9th young parliamentarian conference Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue attended the rehearsal for the 9th Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on September 14.

Politics Vietnam continues to show solidarity, support to Cuba: Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha's participation at the Group of 77 developing countries and China (G77+China) Summit in Havana from September 15-18 at the invitation of the Cuban Government and his working visit to the country demonstrate Vietnam’s solidarity and support to Cuba in the external relations front.