Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 14 chaired a meeting between Cabinet members and State-owned enterprises (SOE) across the country on the promotion of business, production and development investment.
Opening the meeting, PM Chinh said that renovating and enhancing the efficiency of SOEs has been defined as one of the key tasks of the administration at all levels and all sectors. SOEs should perform the key position and act as an important force of the State-owned economic sector, making important contributions to maintaining macro-economic stability and promoting socio-economic development, he underlined. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue attended the rehearsal for the 9th Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on September 14.
Giving comments on the preparation work and technical support, the top legislator ordered competent units to organise the event in line with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)’s charter as well as the host nation’s traditional culture and practical conditions. Read full story
- Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan arrived in Pretoria on September 13 evening (local time), beginning her four-day official visit to South Africa.
Within the framework of her visit, Xuan is expected to hold talks with her South African counterpart and both will witness the signing of several cooperation agreements. She plans to meet with the General Secretaries of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the Communist Party of South Africa, receive the President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry and leaders of several localities and businesses. Read full story
- Foreign friends have spoken highly of Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilaterlisation of relations, as well as the country’s increasing position in the international arena, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), told the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha's participation at the Group of 77 developing countries and China (G77 China) Summit in Havana from September 15-18 at the invitation of the Cuban Government and his working visit to the country demonstrate Vietnam’s solidarity and support to Cuba in the external relations front.
Ambassador to the country Le Thanh Tung said this is a chance for Vietnam and Cuba to discuss orientations and measures to continue concretising high-level agreements reached by leaders of the Parties and governments of the two sides to deepen and strengthen the traditional brotherhood and comprehensive partnership between the two countries. Read full story
- Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai on September 14 proposed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) help the city define orientations for economic restructuring, climate change response activities, and green economic development trends.
Receiving IMF Resident Representative in Vietnam Jochen Schmittmann who comes to attend the HCM City Economic Forum 2023, Mai expressed his hope that the fund will choose the city as a model locality in the process of implementing cooperation between the fund and Vietnam. Read full story
- Vietnam and the UK are proud to have built strong ties through not only people-to-people exchange, but also business and trade, said British Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan, expressing her belief that relationship will be enhanced in the time ahead.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency in the UK, Trevelyan said the commitment and mutual affection between the two countries support those areas. Read full story
- The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organised a ceremony on September 14 to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the UK (1973-2023).
In his remarks, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that the bilateral relationship has been continuously consolidated and enhanced, both bilaterally and multilaterally. Read full story
- The book "Fidel Castro, Nuestra Sangre por Vietnam" (Fidel Castro, Our Blood for Vietnam) was launched by the Latin American News Agency, Prensa Latina, in Havana on September 13, marking the 50th anniversary of the leader's historic visit to Vietnam.
Speaking at the event, Prensa Latina President Luis Enrique González said the book is a collaboration between Prensa Latina and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). The 76-page book gathers dozens of images that mark a milestone in the relations and fraternity between Cuba and Vietnam. Read full story
- Tourists to Co To island district of Quang Ninh province will be banned from bringing plastic bags and single-use plastic products to its islands from September 15.
This mandatory requirement has been announced by the authorities of the island district, one year after Co To encouraged local people and tourists not to use single-use plastic items. The decision is aimed at curbing plastic waste and marine pollution. Read full story
- The 23rd Vietnam International Agriculture Trade Fair (AgroViet 2023), themed "Connecting Value Chains, Developing Ecological and Sustainable Agriculture", opened in Hanoi on September 14.
Hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the annual event is a pivotal gathering for Vietnam's agriculture sector, serving as a platform for both domestic and international agricultural businesses to showcase their products, highlight technological innovations, and strengthen business ties. Read full story
- The family of British antiquities smuggler Douglas Latchford handed over a 7th-century statue to Vietnam at a ceremony in London on September 13 (local time).
The four-armed goddess Durga statue, about 2m in length and 250kg in weight, was recognised by UNESCO as world heritage, and was stolen from the My Son Sanctuary in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam in 2008. Read full story./.