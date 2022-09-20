Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 20.

- Since officially becoming the 149th member of the United Nations (UN) on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has always been a trustworthy partner and an active member of the organisation, with numerous important contributions to the implementations of its missions, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has stated.



Members of Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 2 depart for UN peacekeeping operations (Photo: VNA)

In his article entitled “45 years of Vietnam-UN relationship: reliable partnership for peace, cooperation and development", Son underlined that cooperation with the UN is always an important part of the Party and State’s foreign policies, showing the determination and aspiration of the Vietnamese people to join hands with the world community for peace, national independence, democracy, cooperation and development. Read full story



- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation, paid a working visit to Poland from September 17-20.



During their stay, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Marshal of the Sejm (lower house) Ryszard Terlecki; held talks with Vice Chairman of the Democratic Left Alliance Andrzej Szejna; met with representatives of the Poland-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy. Read full story



- First Vice Chairman of the Russian State Duma and Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) Ivan Melnikov has expressed his delight at the stable development of the Russia-Vietnam relations, and pledged to continue to work for stronger partnership between the two parliaments as well as between the CPRF and the Communist Party of Vietnam.



Melnikov led a delegation of parliamentarians from the Russia’s State Duma (lower house) who are members of the CPRF to a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi in Moscow on September 19. Read full story



- High-tech foreign investments will continue to propel Vietnam’s economic growth for years to come, Michael Kokalari, chief economist at investment fund VinaCapital, has said.



Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s economic growth has been accelerating this year, and so the World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and others have sharply revised up their GDP growth forecasts for the country, with an increasing number of economists now expecting it to exceed 8% this year. This has prompted investors to ask what is different in Vietnam and why. Read full story



- Nearly 100 delegates representing Vietnamese and Italian organisations and businesses attended the Vietnam-Italy trade promotion forum in Rome on September 19.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung highlighted the strong growth of the Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership in all fields, especially economy. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son has highlighted a need to ensure fairness in access to quality education, integration and equality at all school levels in the next period.



Addressing the Transformation Education Summit in New York on September 19, the first day of the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Son said following two years of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the education sector needs to equip today and future generations with knowledge and skills to overcome challenges facing the world, thus contributing to fulfilling all UN Sustainable Development Goals. Read full story



- Tourist arrivals in the capital city of Hanoi was estimated at 1.48 million in September, down 15.5% month-on-month, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.



Tourists in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Of the figure, over 184,000 were foreigners, up 18% from August./. Read full story