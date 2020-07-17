Agribank disburses 886.5 mn USD in credit to pandemic-hit borrowers
The Agribank headquarters in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of Agribank)
Hanoi (VNA) - As of the end of June, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) had disbursed 20.56 trillion VND (886.5 million USD) in credit to over 9,000 customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank extended repayment deadlines for nearly 9,000 customers with loans totalling more than 35 trillion VND and waived and slashed interest rates on a combined 8 trillion VND for close to 1,000 borrowers.
As of the end of June, Agribank had total assets of over 1.46 quadrillion VND and total equity of more than 1.35 quadrillion VND. Total outstanding loans and investment exceeded 1.33 quadrillion VND.
The bank accounts for about half of all credit provided to the country’s agriculture sector./.