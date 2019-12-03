According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, during the 11-month period, the sector achieved a total trade value of 65.7 billion USD from agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, with an export value of 37.3 billion USD, up by 3.6 per cent year on year, and an import value of 28.5 billion USD, down by 0.7 per cent.



The sector has seven groups of agricultural products with export value of more than 2 billion USD including timber and wood products, coffee, rubber, rice, cashew nuts, fruits and shrimp./.

VNA