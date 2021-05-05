Airports serve about 1.5 million travellers during holidays
Domestic airports welcomed close to 1.5 million air travellers from April 28 to May 2, the peak travel period around the four-day public holidays marking the National Reunification (April 30) and May Day (May 1), according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).
On April 29 alone, Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport served a record of nearly 108,500 flyers.
The average daily traffic during the peak time surged roughly 65 percent compared to that of March, with most airports seeing increases of 30 percent to 175 percent in passenger volume.
The ACV has directed its busiest airports, such as Tan Son Nhat, Hanoi’s Noi Bai, Da Nang and Khanh Hoa’s Cam Ranh, to well manage and coordinate the operation of flights so as to avoid congestion.
Only 66 million passengers passed through the country's airports in 2020, a 43.5 percent decrease given the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and unfavorable weather conditions./.