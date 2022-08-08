Amendments to draft revised land law expected to be done in 2023: NA Chairman
The draft Law on Land (revised) will be tabled for discussion for the first time by the 15th National Assembly during its fourth session and the amendments would be completed within 2023, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said at a working session with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in Hanoi on August 8.
He asked the Government to send the dossier of the draft law to the NA Committee for Economic Affairs and the NA Standing Committee before September 1 to seek feedback from full-time legislators.
The MoNRE should work harder to build reports on economic, social, environmental impacts as well as impacts on national defence and security, and the domestic business environment.
Apart from the document, relevant laws need to be adjusted too, Hue stressed, adding that the NA Committee for Economic Affairs and the MoNRE should play the key role to help the legislature and the government mobilise contributions of people and scientists to the bill.
Emphasising the significance of the communication work, the top legislator assigned the Committee for Economic Affairs to coordinate with the NA General Secretary to sketch out a project in this regard.
MoNRE Minister Tran Hong Ha said opinions of groups affected are being collected to serve the amendment, adding that the ministry has also reviewed more than 100 land-related laws during the law building./.