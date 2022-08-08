Politics ASEAN proves its resilience in responding to challenges: Deputy FM The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has demonstrated its resilience and effective response to great challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and fierce competition between big countries, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.

Politics Vietnam eager to enhance ties with Cambodia: Defence Minister Vietnam always wants to promote solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, considering this a priority in its foreign policy, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang told Cambodian guests in Hanoi on August 8.

Politics 14th session of 15th NA Standing Committee to open on August 9 The 14th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will open on August 9 and last for three days, during which full-time legislators are scheduled to consider and approve two draft resolutions.