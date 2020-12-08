Politics Army reviews Party, political work in 2020 General Luong Cuong, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, and Chairman of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)’s General Department of Politics, chaired a conference in Hanoi on December 8 to review the armed forces’ performance in Party affairs and political work in 2020.

Politics Politburo discusses finalisation of National Party Congress documents Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a Politburo meeting in Hanoi on December 8 to fine-tune the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Vietnam, Qatar boost cooperation in building youth-related policies A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on building and implementing youth development policies in the 2021-2025 period was signed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and Sports on December 8.

Politics Vietnam shares concerns over persistent insecurity in Congo Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, shared concerns over persistent insecurity and humanitarian challenges facing the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), during a UN Security Council meeting on December 7.