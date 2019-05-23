Illustrative image (Source: http://baoangiang.com.vn)

- The 13th Tinh Bien-An Giang international trade fair opened in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on May 22.Lasting through May 28, the fair features 350 stalls of 150 enterprises from 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta, those from Ho Chi Minh City, the Central Highlands Lam Dong and Dak Lak provinces, and the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh; along with 20 booths of Cambodian enterprises.The stalls are showcasing a wide range of products like agricultural and aquatic products, household products, handicrafts and specialities.The event has been held annually in An Giang over the last 13 years, contributing to introducing Vietnamese goods and promoting exports to ASEAN nations, especially Cambodia. It is also a highlight in diplomatic and economic ties, and trade cooperation between An Giang and Takeo and Kandal provinces of Cambodia.An Giang shares a border with Cambodia and is a crucial gateway for Vietnam to expand cooperation and trade promotion in Mekong sub-region countries.Nguyen Hong Quang, Vice Director of the provincial trade and investment promotion centre,said the fair has contributed to promoting border economic development, making it easy for Vietnamese goods to access the Cambodian market.The fair also offers a good chance for Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises to meet and share experience, thus establishing partnership and expanding business and investment cooperation, Quang added.-VNA