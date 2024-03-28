Destinations Majestic beauty of Hoa Binh Reservoir Now is the most beautiful season on the Da River in Hoa Binh province, with crystal-clear waters under the afternoon sun resembling a sparkling golden silk ribbon together with the majestic beauty of the Hoa Binh Reservoir.

Videos Vietnam’s destinations introduced at tourism fair in Malaysia Many tourism attractions of Vietnam were introduced at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents Fair 2024 which took place in Kuala Lumpur from March 22-24.

Culture - Sports Heritage train route launched to connect Hue, Da Nang A train route named “Central Heritage Connection” linking Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and nearby Da Nang city was put into operation on March 26.

Travel Breakthrough visa policies needed to boost tourism: insiders More breakthrough, open and facilitating visa policies are needed to attract foreign tourists, thus fulfilling the target set for this year, insiders have said.