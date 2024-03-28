An Giang launches smart tourism information portal
The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on March 23 officially launched its tourism information portal https://checkinangiang.vn, and the corresponding mobile application checkinangiang.
Supported on both Android and iOS operating systems, the pair integrate multiple databases covering entertainment, cultural and artistic venues, travel agencies, hotels, culinary establishments, shopping centres, sports facilities, and guides on transport and administrative procedures.
Furthermore, they feature sections providing information on healthcare, security, and safety for tourists, while offering itinerary suggestions and tour operator options and receiving feedback from visitors.
Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the portal and app mark the initial steps in building a smart tourism ecosystem in An Giang, serving as a foundation for the development of digital tourism and fostering the sector’s sustainable growth.
In 2023, the province hosted approximately 8.5 million visitors, including over 700,000 staying overnight./.