An Giang province boost cooperation with US
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang expects further cooperation with the US in the fields of smart city development, renewable energy, water resources, climate change, trade and education, among others, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh on November 18.
At a working session with a delegation from the US General Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City led by US Consul General Marie C. Damour, Binh spoke highly of the fruitful cooperation with the US through the consulate in the past time.
Mango, a staple in the locality, was officially exported to the US, opening new opportunities for Vietnamese fruits to break in the American market in the time ahead, while the province’s tra fish products have affirmed its position in this fastidious market, he said.
Introducing the US delegation of the province’s rice export potential, Binh said An Giang is currently among the country’s leading rice producers, with total output of more than 4 million tonnes a year and a multitude of high-quality rice products.
An Giang province wants to cooperate more with the US side in English language teaching programmes and introduction of US scholarships, he said, adding the Consulate’s Micro Access programme has helped the province improve English capacity for local students, while An Giang University has enjoyed sound collaboration with US universities and partners.
Meanwhile, the US diplomat hailed collaboration between the two sides in the past years, hoping that they will have more education cooperative programmes soon, including sending An Giang students to the US to pursue study in the fields of An Giang’s interest.
The General Consulate pledges to study and work to tap cooperative opportunities between the two sides across healthcare, clean energy and smart city, as well as enhance exports of An Giang agricultural products to the US in the coming time, she stated./.