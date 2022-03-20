Business Malaysian PM meets Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Hanoi Within the framework of his official visit to Vietnam, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob held a meeting in Hanoi on March 20 with representatives from three Vietnamese groups, namely Sovico, Hoa Binh Construction and Gami.

Business Industrial property expected to heat up, driven by FDI influx The industrial property market is expected to heat up this year, driven by an influx of foreign direct investment (FDI), thanks to an improved manufacturing sector and border reopening which has helped raise investors' confidence.

Business Jollibee opens 150th store in Vietnam Jollibee, one of fast food restaurant chains in Vietnam, has marked a new business journey with a commitment to speading endless culinary joy through launching its 150th store in Vietnam.