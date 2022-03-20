Anti-dumping investigation into cane sugar extended
The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to extend its investigation and application of measures against trade remedy circumvention on certain cane sugar products from some Southeast Asian countries.
Previously, the ministry on September 21, 2021 issued Decision No. 2171/QD-BCT on the issue on some cane sugar products originating from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar.
The deadline for the investigation of the case will be May 21.
According to customs data, the amount of cane sugar imported into Vietnam from the five above-said countries from October 2020 to June 2021 rose sharply to 527,200 tonnes compared to 107,600 tonnes imported in the previous nine-month period.
Recognising the situation, the ministry has supported the Vietnam Cane Sugar Association and the domestic cane sugar industry in collecting information, data and preparing files requesting an investigation in this regard, in order to protect the rights and legitimate interests of domestic companies in the field./.