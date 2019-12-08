World Thailand to raise minimum wage next year The national wage committee of Thailand on December 6 agreed to increase the minimum daily wage from 308-330 baht (10.16-10.88 USD) to 313-336 baht (10.32-11.08 USD).

World Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang The 7th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF-7) was opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 6, gathering over 90 governmental officials and scholars from ten ASEAN nations and eight ASEAN Dialogue Partners.

World Vietnam attends 22nd IFRC General Assembly in Geneva A Vietnamese delegation is taking part in the 22nd General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) that opened in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 5.

ASEAN Ninth ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang The 9th ASEAN Maritime Forum (AMF-9) opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, seeing the participation of more than 50 delegates from the 10 ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.