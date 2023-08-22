Vu Ngoc Suu at the appeal trial on August 22 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The appeal trial of the People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on August 22 upheld a sentence of one year and six months in prison for a woman for “abusing the right to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.”

According to the court, Vu Ngoc Suu, born in 1973 and a resident of Ward 9 in Phu Nhuan district, posted three articles that offended and defamed the Party and Party and State leaders in the period from May 19, 2019 to January 29, 2021.

Suu admitted guilty, saying that due to her discontent about social issues, she posted articles containing unverified information.



The jury held that the defendant showed repentance but the first instance trial had fully taken into account the extenuating circumstances. Therefore, the appeal trial had no reason to accept the defendant's appeal to reduce the sentence./.