– The aquatic export turnover was estimated at 3.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2019, a year-on-year decline of 1.7 percent, according the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Japan, the US, China and the Republic of Korea were the four leading importers of Vietnamese seafood in January – April, accounting for 53.7 percent of the sector’s total export turnover.Strong growth was recorded in Mexico (up 31.7 percent), Malaysia (up 22.7 percent), the Philippines (up 17.9 percent), and Canada (up 10 percent).In the reviewed time, the country imported 735 million USD worth of seafood, up 5.3 percent against the same period last year.In 2018, Vietnam earned 9 billion USD from exporting aquatic products, a year-on-year increase of 8.4 percent. -VNA