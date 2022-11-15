Business Vietnamese firms join 41st India International Trade Fair More than 10 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF), the biggest of its kind in South Asia, which began in New Delhi on November 14.

Business Vietnamese, Japanese localities seek to expand cooperation Chairman of the People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Vo Van Minh held a reception for a delegation from the Japanese prefecture of Yamaguchi, led by its governor Muraoka Tsugumasa, on November 14.

Business International shoe & leather expo to take place this month The 22nd International Shoe & Leather Exhibition – Vietnam is slated for November 16 – 18 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Laminated wood producers on the line amid falling new orders The lack of new orders has left laminated wood producers with no choice but to stand idle for months, waiting for market recovery.