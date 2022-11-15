Argentine businesses study Vietnam’s food market
A programme to promote trade connection between Vietnam and Argentine businesses was held in HCM City on November 15 by the Argentine Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in HCM City (VCCI HCM), and the Federal Investment Council (CFI) of Argentina.
The business delegation of Argentina, is now in HCM City explore cooperation opportunities with enterprises in the southern hub.
According to Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo María Beltramino, Argentina is Vietnam's third largest trading partner of Latin America, while Vietnam is the biggest trading partner of Argentina in Southeast Asia and the sixth largest in the world.
Trade is one the three main focuses in the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, he said, adding that the Vietnamese market is attractive to Argentine businesses operating in food industry, as well as in other fields.
Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo María Beltramino (Photo: VNA)Vice Chairman of the VCCI HCM Vo Tan Thanh said the cooperative relations between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and ASEAN, and between Vietnam and Argentina in particular, have been strongly promoted in recent times. The two sides have maintained and effectively implemented many cooperation mechanisms.
Vietnam hopes Argentina will create more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese business community to access the Argentine market, especially for products that Vietnam has strength such as farm produce, textiles, furniture, and handicrafts, Thanh said.
Vietnam and Argentina need to strengthen coordination in trade promotion activities and provide market information to their business communities, and support businesses to attend fairs and trade connection activities in each country, he added.
Two-way trade between Vietnam and Argentina hit 2.8 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022. Vietnam’s export turnover to Argentina topped 577 million USD, while it spent over 2.3 billion USD on importing goods from the Latin American market./.