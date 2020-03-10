Army maps out scenario to fight COVID-19 outbreak at five levels
Hanoi (VNA) – The army will develop a COVID-19 prevention and control plan based on a scenario for the outbreak at five levels in a bid to effectively deal with the epidemic, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don.
Speaking at a meeting of the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on March 10, Don said that Vietnam is in a new period of the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and it is necessary to devise a plan to cope with the possibility of stronger outbreaks.
Don, who is also head of the steering committee, affirmed that all military units nationwide have actively participated in the fight against the disease, significantly contributing to joint efforts of the Party, State and people to prevent the epidemic.
The five requirements in preventing and controlling the epidemic have been strictly implemented by the whole army, including bilateral and multilateral cooperation activities, he stressed.
To restrain the COVID-19 epidemic from spreading in military units and the outbreak to higher levels, the whole army will continue to promote relevant communication campaigns, he said, adding that the going in and out military barracks will be restricted and strictly monitored.
All military units need to ensure food hygiene and safety, and the logistics work in case of more complicated disease outbreaks.
The Deputy Minister added that attention should also be paid to cleaning barracks and organising training programmes on disease prevention and control./.