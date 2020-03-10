Society Resources mobilised to improve livelihoods of the poor Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chaired a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction in Hanoi on March 10.

Society Border guard force tightens management of border gates amid COVID-19 A conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 10 to discuss tightening the management and protection of border gates and areas amid the spread of the coronavirus disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Society Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group Mo khoan khoai is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.