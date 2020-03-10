Society Infographic Vietnamese universities uprank Hanoi University of Science and Technology moves up 100 places compared to its ranking last year while Can Tho University enters the QS ranking among Agriculture and Forestry schools, the only Vietnamese entry in the list.

Society Hanoi tracks down close contacts of COVID-19 patients All of the COVID-19 infection cases in Hanoi have been tracked down, with no community transmission detected, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said at a meeting on March 9.

Society Hanoi youths support fund for Vietnam’s sea, islands The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) – Hanoi chapter on March 9 organised a fundraising ceremony for the “Fund for Vietnam’s Sea, Islands”.

Society Central region at high risk of drought: official The central region is at high risk of drought from March to May, the remaining months of this dry season, said Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting Vu Duc Long said on March 9.