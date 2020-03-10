Border guard force tightens management of border gates amid COVID-19
Head of the Kien Giang border guard force Col. Ho Tu Dien at the event (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – A conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 10 to discuss tightening the management and protection of border gates and areas amid the spread of the coronavirus disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Speaking at the event, Commander of the Border Guard force Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien asked border guard commands of localities to seriously follow the government’s directions, set up steering boards and special task forces for the fight against epidemic, and pool local resources to meet demand for medical equipment serving quarantine at border gates and areas.
They were required to work closely with authorities of neighbouring countries, and consider the possibility of closing all crossings and forest trails in border areas if necessary to contain the spread of the outbreak.
Border guards must strictly implement quarantine measures in line with regulations and ensure that all people entering the country must fill in health declarations, he said.
The officer also stressed the importance of preventing infections among officers and soldiers while performing their duties
He went on to say that at the same time, other tasks of the border guard forces must not be neglected, such as fighting cross-border smuggling and trade fraud, especially those involving illicit drugs and medical equipment, and illegal immigration.
A total of 34 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Vietnam as of late afternoon on March 10. The first 16 patients have been cured and released from hospitals./.
