Hong Kong (VNA) – An art and sport exchange programme was held in Hong Kong (China) on August 13 jointly by the Consulate General of Vietnam and the Interim Executive Committee of the Vietnamese Association in Hong Kong to mark the 78th anniversaries of August Revolution (August 19, 1945- 2023) and the National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).

Consul General Pham Binh Dam said that the event is a significance helping strengthen solidarity among the Vietnamese community there. In the coming time, the Consulate General will continue to cooperate with local Vietnamese students' associations and community to organise more such programmes.

Nguyen Hoang Long, President of Vietnamese Student Association in Hong Kong, said that the event is a practical activity for local overseas Vietnamese to be able to connect with each other, creating a united and strong community.

With support of the Consulate General, the Interim Executive Committee of the Vietnamese Association in Hong Kong was established on May 13, initiating the establishment of an official Vietnamese Association in Hong Kong, aiming to cement and promote a community of 8,000 Vietnamese people in the China’s special administrative region./.