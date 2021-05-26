World Thailand reports highest daily COVID-19 fatalities Thailand reported 41 new deaths on May 26, the highest daily death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising the total number of fatalities to 873, according to the country's authorities.

ASEAN Japanese, Thai defence ministers highlight maritime freedom, ASEAN’s centrality Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo and Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha highlighted the significance of maintaining maritime freedom during their phone talk on May 25.

ASEAN Indonesia, Philippines tighten cooperation to maintain regional security Indonesia and the Philippines should cooperate to maintain security in the Southeast Asian region, said Indonesian Armed Forces chief Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto at the third Philippines-Indonesia Military Cooperation meeting on May 25.

ASEAN Indonesian flag carrier to halve fleet amid pressure of COVID-19 Indonesia’s national flag carrier Garuda is planning to halve its fleet of 142 aircraft as it faces huge pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a debt of 70 trillion IDR (4.9 billion USD).