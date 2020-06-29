ASEAN Infographic 36th ASEAN Summit a success By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, which is also the common assessment shared by many foreign leaders and experts.

World Singapore: PAP’s manifesto focuses on fighting COVID-19 Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP), on June 27 launched the party’s election manifesto, stressing the importance of unity to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.