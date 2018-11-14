At the 21st ASEAN - China Summit (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China have adopted the Strategic Partnership Vision 2030.



The key document to chart the course for their bilateral ties till 2030 was endorsed at the 21st ASEAN – China (ASEAN 1) leaders' meeting held in Singapore on November 14.



At the 20th ASEAN – China (ASEAN 1) leaders' meeting held in Manila, the Philippines, in 2017, the two sides agreed to issue the vision on their future ties and contribute to building an open, inclusive, and sustainable world that enjoys peace, security and common prosperity.



At their meeting in Singapore, leaders of ASEAN and China focused their discussion on maintaining peace in the East Sea and accelerating the finalisation of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). They also agreed to boost bilateral investment and trade.



This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the ASEAN – China Strategic Partnership.



Established in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. - VNA