ASEAN 28th ARF calls for maintenance of security, freedom of navigation in East Sea The Chairman’s Statement of the 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) has called for the maintenance of security and freedom of navigation in the East Sea, and acceleration of talks for the prompt signing of the Code of Conduct in the waters (COC).

ASEAN ASEAN launches region-wide greening initiative The ASEAN Green Initiative (AGI) has been launched with an aim to ramp up restoration efforts and plant at least 10 million native trees in the next 10 years.

ASEAN ASEAN Family Day 2021 held virtually in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) on August 8 jointly held the ASEAN Family Day 2021 themed “ASEAN unites and joins hands to fight COVID-19”.

ASEAN Flag salute ceremony celebrates ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 8 held a virtual ASEAN flag salute ceremony to celebrate the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967) and 26 years of Vietnam’s membership of the association.