Addressing the event, Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich said although defence ministries and militaries are among core forces in governments’ common efforts to combat COVID-19, ASEAN countries have still maintained defence ties by creatively using digital platforms to serve communications and online meetings.

On the basis of ASEAN defence ministers’ statement on defence cooperation against disease outbreaks issued in February, they have enhanced anti-COVID-19 partnership via sharing information and experience, providing medical supplies, working together to control cross-border movement and develop test kits and vaccines, and successfully organising an online joint drill on COVID-19 prevention and control among their military medical forces in May, he added.

During the ADMM-14, participants considered defence cooperation initiatives, the ADMM work plan for 2020-2022, and especially, the ASEAN defence ministers’ joint statement on defence cooperation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN./.

VNA