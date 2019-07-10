Illustrative image (Source: asean.org)

– The ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) is taking place in Thailand’s capital city Bangkok from July 10 to 12 under the theme of sustainable security.The Vietnamese delegation to the meeting is led by Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich.Spokesman of the Thai Ministry of Defence Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich said the event is seen as an opportunity to build on the ASEAN bloc’s developing military cooperation.Defence Ministers from ASEAN countries at the meeting will discuss ASEAN’s framework initiatives on modern security and environmental policies, and the role of ASEAN in border area management.The expansion of direct hotline communications between the ASEAN 6 countries, to include the US, New Zealand, Australia, Russia, the Republic of Korea, China, India, and Japan, and military medical aid will also be tabled for consideration.The ministers are scheduled to draft a declaration to raise awareness of the illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing issue, acknowledging ways the military can help control the problem, while emphasizing the mutual growth of ASEAN members to benefit all nations, through sustainable security cooperation, strong integration, and support for activities related to the three main pillars of the ASEAN community.Minister Ngo Xuan Lich is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Thai and Laos counterparts on July 10.-VNA