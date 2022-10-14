ASEAN expands cooperarion with parners to promote digital transformation in education
At the 12th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting (ASED) (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on October 14 chaired the 6th ASEAN Plus Three Education Ministers Meeting (APT EMM) and the 6th East Asia Summit Education Ministers Meeting (EAS EMM).
At APT EMM, delegates shared experience and initiatives to expand cooperation within ASEAN 3, towards a prosperous and developed community.
The meeting acknowledged statements of the Chairperson, Co-chairperson and Ministers of Education from ASEAN’s partner countries - China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan; and approved a draft joint statement of the meeting.
The joint statement underlined the importance to identify the demand for digital transformation in education systems to ensure people are equipped with righteous skills, competencies and values to address challenges in the fourth Industrial Revolution and the changing world of work.
At EAS EMM, which was held via a video conference in the afternoon, delegates also approved a draft joint statement of the meeting, which encourages all EAS countries to continue seeking cooperation in implementing appropriate programmes, projects and activities with a focus on inclusive, equitable and quality education at the primary, secondary, technical-vocational education and higher education.
Within the framework of the programme, as the upcoming Chair and the host country of the 7th APT EMM and 7th EAS EMM in 2024, Thailand announced the schedule and place for organising the events.
The 12th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting (ASED) and related meetings was also held in Hanoi from October 11-14, with the participation of education ministers, senior officials and experts from 10 ASEAN member states and eight partner countries.
Delegates have discussed education - training in each country, and share experience in reopening schools in the post-COVID-19 period. They also reviewed the implementation of activities within the framework of the ASEAN Work Plan on Education for 2021-2025.
Representatives from participating countries spoke highly of Vietnam's role as the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN Education Cooperation for the 2022-2023 term, saying that Vietnam has led the ASEAN education sector under the guidance of the work plan.
In March 2022, Vietnam took over the chairmanship of ASEAN Education Cooperation for 2022-2023 from the Philippines. It aims to reimagine learning and building resilience of education systems in Southeast Asia and beyond in the new context.
Vietnam has outlined five priority areas during its term, focusing on taking care and protecting learners’ mental health, enhancing education on environmental protection and climate change, ensuring equitable and quality access to education for learners, especially disadvantaged groups, boosting comprehensive digital transformation and ensure cyber safety for learners, and promoting innovation in higher education to meet development requirements./.
