The permanent representative missions of ASEAN nations to the United Nations take part in the ASEAN Family Day in New York (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – The permanent representative mission of Vietnam to the United Nations recently took part in the ASEAN Family Day in New York.



The event was organised by Thailand, Chair of the 2019 ASEAN-New York Committee, drawing the participation of more than 200 members of permanent representative missions of ASEAN nations and their families.



It was designed to enhance exchanges and sentiments of ASEAN people and representative missions to the UN, contributing to the building of the ASEAN Community of solidarity, sharing and caring.



Traditional dishes of ASEAN nations were served at the event, such as pad Thai, Lao sticky rice and Vietnamese fried spring rolls. Participants also joined in various folk games to bolster teamwork like tug of war and a relay race.



The 2020 ASEAN Family Day will be arranged by Vietnam as the country will assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in the year.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.-VNA