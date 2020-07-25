The nine films are “Ranggau, Thousand Incarnations” from Brunei, “Young Love” from Cambodia, “Aruna Dan Lidahnya” from Indonesia, “Expiration Date” from Laos, “Ejen Ali the Movie” from Malaysia, “Women of the Weeping River” from the Philippines, “The Wayang Kids” from Singapore, “App War” from Thailand, and “The Happiness of a Mother” from Vietnam.

Directed by Pham Huynh Dong, “The Happiness of a Mother” is the moving story of a mother with terminal cancer. She tries her best to help her little son, who is diagnosed with autism.

The film week is among a series of activities to celebrate Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 and aims to introduce images, landscapes, and cultural values of ASEAN member nations to Vietnamese audience and of Vietnam to international viewers./.

VNA