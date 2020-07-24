Culture - Sports Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted The Hue Festival 2020 will open on August 26 this year, two days earlier than the previously-decided date of August 28, the festival organising board said on July 21.

Culture - Sports Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31 The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) is convening a virtual meeting on July 21 and 22 to review Vietnam’s preparations for hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) next year.

Culture - Sports Da Nang International Marathon to return next month The 2020 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon will return to the central coastal city from August 7 to 9, with the message “Vietnam Can”.

Culture - Sports ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.