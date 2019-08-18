The Vietnamese booth at the festival (Photo: Embassy of Vietnam in Myanmar)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2019 Food Festival of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off in Mandalay city of Myanmar on August 17.



The two-day festival was held at Mandalay Convention Centre in Myanmar's second largest city.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Union Minister for International Cooperation of Myanmar U Kyaw Tin said the festival aims to introduce cuisine from ASEAN countries and China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and India.



It was also to promote development of Myanmar’s tourism sector, he added.



Under the theme “The authentic flavour of the east”, over 160 food counters and souvenirs booths which represent ASEAN countries were exhibited at the festival.



Cookery demonstrations by the Myanmar Chefs Association and Myanmar Bartenders Association also featured at the event.



The festival was jointly organised by Myanmar Hotels and Tourism Ministry, the country’s Restaurant Association and Mandalay Region Government.-VNA