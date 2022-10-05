ASEAN honours enterprises with high safety, health standards at workplace
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has awarded 15 enterprises for their achievements in creating a safe, healthy, inclusive and supportive work environment at the Fourth ASEAN – Occupational Safety and Health Network (ASEAN-OSHNET) Awards ceremony.
In his remarks, Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi congratulated the awardees for their commitments to the promotion of workers’ resilience by adopting high standards of safety and health in the workplace, which is critical to sustaining ASEAN’s post-pandemic recovery.
The ASEAN-OSHNET Excellence Awards were presented to seven enterprises which performed good Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) management systems. They are from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand.
In addition, the ASEAN-OSHNET Best Practice Awards were given to eight small and medium enterprises with good OSH practices, which are from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand.
Since its inception in 2016, the ASEAN-OSHNET Awards have recognised private companies for their compliance with labour and OSH laws, their genuine and effective leadership and workers’ participation, as well as their sustainable and transferable OSH good practices. The Awards also strengthen public-private partnerships in improving OSH in the region./.