ASEAN ASEAN’s digital consumers rises 20% since outset of COVID-19 The number of digital consumers in ASEAN has risen by nearly 20% to more than 316 million since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deputy Secretary-General for the ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh.

World Thailand wants to boost multifaceted cooperation with Australia: PM Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha pledged to create more trade opportunities, promote multilateral cooperation and combat human trafficking between Thailand and Australia while receiving new Australian Ambassador Angela Jane Macdonald on October 3.

World Singapore moves to fight harmful online content Social media platforms may soon have to comply with a code of practice to tackle harmful online content accessible in Singapore, as stipulated in a bill introduced to the Parliament on October 3.

ASEAN Vietnam attends various ASEAN connectivity events Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, took part in a series of events held in Phnom Penh from October 1 – 4 aimed at promoting ASEAN connectivity.