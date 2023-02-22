World Thailand restricts plastic waste import The Thai Government said on February 21 that Thailand will restrict plastic waste imports and will ban scrap shipments starting in 2025.

World Indonesia, China enhance trade, investment ties Indonesia and China have discussed the importance of strengthening trade and investment ties in the context that they are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership.

World Indonesia spotlights significance of 5-point consensus for Myanmar issue The “5-point consensus” (5PC) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to end political instability in Myanmar is an important solution that has been approved by ASEAN leaders, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.