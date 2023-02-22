ASEAN, Japan look towards safe, prosperous society
The ASEAN-Japan vision for the next 50 years is to develop a safe, prosperous and free society through fair and mutually beneficial economic co-creation based on the trust that has been built over the past 50 years, heard a conference in Jakarta on February 22.
Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Kiya Masahiko speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Kiya Masahiko said at the conference themed “ASEAN-Japan Co-creation, Co-innovation” that the vision is built on the four pillars of balancing diversity and inclusiveness in sustainable development, promoting open innovation beyond borders, strengthening cyber-physical connectivity, and building an ecosystem in co-creating dynamic human capital.
Its three fundamental concepts to support the vision are sharing practices for development and overcoming challenges, be grounded in diverse realities and geopolitical conditions, and circulating human resources to bring innovation together, he added.
Under the vision, ASEAN-Japan is expected to set as a model of co-creation relationship, and to be a foundation for free, fair, and open regional economic order, according to the diplomat.
The year 2023 that marks the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-Japan relationship will bring about great opportunities to both sides, he said, briefing the conference on major activities to celebrate the event in the year./.