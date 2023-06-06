ASEAN Para Games 12: Two more golds for Vietnam in weightlifting
Vietnam has won two more gold medals, both from weightlifting, at the ongoing 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia on June 6.
In the men's 72kg event, Nguyen Van Hung (centre, first row) of Vietnam obtained the two golds for the best weightlifting performance of 155kg and a total weight of 458kg after three successful lifts.(Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh, June 6 (VNA) –
In the men’s 72kg event, Nguyen Van Hung obtained the two golds for the best weightlifting performance of 155kg and a total weight of 458kg after three successful lifts.
Vietnamese weightlifters – Le Van Cong, Nguyen Binh An, Dang Thi Linh Phuong, Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan, and Nguyen Van Hung – have so far pocketed 10 gold medals at the tournament.
The 12th ASEAN Para Games, lasting from June 3 - 9, is set to feature more than 400 competition categories of 14 sports.
Vietnam aims to win 50-55 gold medals and be among the top four in the medal tally at the event. At the 11th edition in Jakarta last year, the country claimed 183 medals, including 65 golds, 62 silvers and 56 bronzes, ranking third./.