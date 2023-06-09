World Indonesia to gradually eliminate single-use plastic Indonesia plans to phase out single-use plastic utensils and packaging by 2029, according to Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Indonesia expands duty-free shops to support shopping tourism Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo has said that her ministry, along with the Trade Ministry, encouraged the expansion of duty-free outlets to increase shopping tourism in Indonesia.

Thailand unveils plans for tourism growth The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled its direction for fiscal 2024 with a budget of 5 billion THB (144.2 million USD), which intends to grow off-peak customers, increase spending per trip by 7%, and distribute income to a greater variety of destinations.

Singapore: 10th sustainable resources dialogue seeks ways for greener ASEAN The 10th Singapore Dialogue on Sustainable World Resources (SWR) took place in Singapore on June 9, gathering nearly 250 scholars, experts and representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organisations in the Southeast Asian region.