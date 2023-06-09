ASEAN Para Games 12 wraps off
Cambodian students take photos in front of Morodok Techo National Sports Complex (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – A ceremony rounding off the seven-day 12th ASEAN Para Games took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on June 9.
It featured a flag hoisting ceremony, musical and sport performances and a firework display.
Cambodian Prime Miniser Hun Sen delivered a speech concluding the tournament with a hope that it will leave a long lasting impression on more than 600 million people from across the ASEAN region.
At the closing ceremony, the ASEAN Para Sports Federation flag was handed over to Thailand – the host of the 13rd edition.
According to the Cambodian Ministry of Information, Indonesia topped the medal tally of the 12th games with 401 medals, followed by Thailand (328) and Vietnam (201).
Malaysia, the Philippines and Myanmar finished fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh with 123, 116, 57, and 44 medals, respectively. The last three spots were occupied by Brunei, Timor-Leste, and Laos./.