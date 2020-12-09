ASEAN Parties Against Corruption convenes 16th meeting
The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam hosted the 16th Principals Meeting of ASEAN Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN-PAC) in the form of videoconference on December 9, with the participation of nine ASEAN member states.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
With the theme “Better governance, less corruption”, the meeting offered an opportunity for participants to discuss past cooperation, set out orientations for future joint efforts, and exchange best practices.
In his opening speech, Inspector General Le Minh Khai said the hosting of the meeting provided a chance for the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam to demonstrate its cooperative commitments, building on the achievements of preceding chairs of ASEAN-PAC, which he said have created a regional community of connectivity and development.
During its ten-year membership of the group, Vietnam’s Inspectorate has maintained strong and effective cooperation with other members for mutual benefit, he added.
Discussing the unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic now and in the future, he said the new situation has come with urgent requirements for policy planning, plans of action, and changes of priorities in governance and corruption prevention and control in every nation.
It also makes the role of regional and international cooperation clearer, Khai stressed.
He added that good governance is the foremost condition for cracking down on corruption and driving sustainable development.
He hoped that participants would share their experience in the field and seek opportunities for more effective cooperation in the time to come.
Apart from the discussion session, the meeting also featured another session on inter-forum cooperation with the participation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), among other regional and international organisations./.