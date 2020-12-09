ASEAN ASEAN, EU experts discuss access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines Experts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) convened on December 8 to exchange best practices on policies and to identify further opportunities for collaboration on COVID-19 vaccines.

ASEAN Vietnam’s chairmanship lauded at high-level meeting of ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center Vietnam’s 2020 chairmanship was applauded at the 14th meeting of the Steering Committee of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC), held in Phnom Penh on December 9 in the form of a video conference.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) was held in the form of a video conference on December 9. General Ngo Xuan Lich, Politburo's member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister of Vietnam, chaired the meeting.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 10th session of ASEAN Community Statistical System Committee The 10th session of ASEAN Community Statistical System (ACSS) took place in the form of a video conference on December 9. The session was held by the Vietnam General Statistics Office (GSO) and ASEAN Secretariat.