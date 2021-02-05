The ASEAN Secretariat launches its call for nominations for the ASEAN Prize 2021 (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Secretariat has recently launched its call for nominations for the ASEAN Prize 2021.



Now in its fourth year, the prestigious regional award acknowledges outstanding ASEAN citizens or ASEAN-based organisations who have made exceptional contributions and shown exemplary work in strengthening the ASEAN Community building, promoting regional integration, fostering inclusivity and raising ASEAN awareness.



According to a press release on February 5, Director of the ASEAN Secretariat’s Community Affair Lee Yoong Yoong stressed that: "After a challenging 2020, ASEAN Prize 2021 is an opportunity to celebrate the indomitable spirit of ASEAN citizens in helping to improve our lives as a community. We hope to identify and recognise another ASEAN champion to inspire the region as we journey together towards post-pandemic recovery.”.



The Judging Committee, chaired by ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and his predecessors, will review the nominations and select the ASEAN Prize 2021 recipient, who will receive the ASEAN Prize trophy to be presented at the 54th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Brunei, and a 20,000 USD cash prize.



Launched in 2018, the award is supported by Temasek Foundation of Singapore and Yayasan Hasanah Foundation of Malaysia.



Last year, the ASEAN Studies Centre from the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute of Singapore was awarded the prize for their long-standing work in promoting regional integration in ASEAN./.