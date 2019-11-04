Politics PM attends seventh ASEAN – US Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the seventh ASEAN – US Summit in Bangkok on November 4, within the framework of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

ASEAN Vietnamese PM attends ASEAN+3 Summit in Bangkok Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 22ndASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand,on Nov 4 as part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

ASEAN RCEP discussed during summits in Thailand The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was discussed at the ASEAN-China and ASEAN-India Summits in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.