MERCY Malaysia founder wins ASEAN Prize
Founder of the medical charity MERCY Malaysia Jemilah Mahmood has won the ASEAN Prize 2019 for her leading role in various humanitarian missions and disaster management in the region.
Founder of the medical charity MERCY Malaysia Jemilah Mahmood (Photo: FreeMalaysiatoday)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Founder of the medical charity MERCY Malaysia Jemilah Mahmood has won the ASEAN Prize 2019 for her leading role in various humanitarian missions and disaster management in the region.
The award was presented at the opening ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit held in Thailand on November 3, witnessed by the ASEAN Secretary General and all 10 ASEAN leaders.
The ASEAN Prize is a prestigious regional award that aims to acknowledge inspiring and outstanding achievements of an individual or organisation in fostering the ASEAN identity, promoting the ASEAN spirit and championing the ASEAN way.
In addition to a trophy, the winner receives 20,000 USD in cash.
Last year, the prize went to former Chair of the ASEAN Autism Network (ANN) Erlinda Uy Koe from the Philippines in recognition of her contributions to improving the life of adults and children with autism./.
The award was presented at the opening ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit held in Thailand on November 3, witnessed by the ASEAN Secretary General and all 10 ASEAN leaders.
The ASEAN Prize is a prestigious regional award that aims to acknowledge inspiring and outstanding achievements of an individual or organisation in fostering the ASEAN identity, promoting the ASEAN spirit and championing the ASEAN way.
In addition to a trophy, the winner receives 20,000 USD in cash.
Last year, the prize went to former Chair of the ASEAN Autism Network (ANN) Erlinda Uy Koe from the Philippines in recognition of her contributions to improving the life of adults and children with autism./.