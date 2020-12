Delegates to second meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee last year (Source: thailand-business-news.com)

– ASEAN and Turkey reaffirmed their commitments to boost bilateral partnership at the third meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held via videoconference on December 4.The event was jointly chaired by Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political-Security Community Hoang Anh Tuan and Turkish Ambassador to ASEAN Mahmut Erol Kılıç.The meeting noted the progress made in ASEAN- Turkey 's cooperation following the inception of the partnership three years ago. ASEAN appreciated Turkey’s establishment of an ASEAN-Turkey Fund at the ASEAN Secretariat to support the implementation of cooperative activities between the two sides.The two sides discussed the completed, ongoing, and planned projects in implementing the ASEAN-Turkey Practical Cooperation Areas for the period 2019-2023.They explored opportunities to further enhance their partnership in various areas such as trade and investment; promotion of business-to-business contact; digital skills; addressing money laundering and terrorist financing; agriculture; disaster management; human development; sustainable development; science and technology; education; tourism; smart cities; renewable energy; and people-to-people exchanges.Both sides also deliberated on possible activities in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts. This includes possible support to the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund, the Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies for Public Emergencies, the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and its implementation plan./.