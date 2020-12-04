ASEAN, Turkey enhance partnership
Delegates to second meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee last year (Source: thailand-business-news.com)
Jakarta (VNA) – ASEAN and Turkey reaffirmed their commitments to boost bilateral partnership at the third meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held via videoconference on December 4.
The event was jointly chaired by Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political-Security Community Hoang Anh Tuan and Turkish Ambassador to ASEAN Mahmut Erol Kılıç.
The meeting noted the progress made in ASEAN-Turkey's cooperation following the inception of the partnership three years ago. ASEAN appreciated Turkey’s establishment of an ASEAN-Turkey Fund at the ASEAN Secretariat to support the implementation of cooperative activities between the two sides.
The two sides discussed the completed, ongoing, and planned projects in implementing the ASEAN-Turkey Practical Cooperation Areas for the period 2019-2023.
They explored opportunities to further enhance their partnership in various areas such as trade and investment; promotion of business-to-business contact; digital skills; addressing money laundering and terrorist financing; agriculture; disaster management; human development; sustainable development; science and technology; education; tourism; smart cities; renewable energy; and people-to-people exchanges.
Both sides also deliberated on possible activities in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts. This includes possible support to the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund, the Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies for Public Emergencies, the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and its implementation plan./.