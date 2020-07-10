World Cambodia maps out new measures to revive economy The Cambodian Government has been devising new measures and strategies to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Thai Cabinet approves 186 economic stimulus projects Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the first batch of 186 economic stimulus projects worth 92.4 billion baht (3 billion USD) and allocated 15.5 billion baht (500 million USD) to support job creation and tourism-related projects.

World Myanmar resumes long-postponed ceasefire committee meeting Myanmar's long-postponed Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee - Union Level (JMC-U) meeting reconvened on July 7 and 8, officials from the committee have said.

ASEAN Indonesia records highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases Indonesia reported 1,853 new COVID-19 cases on July 8, the highest daily increase in the Southeast Asian country, raising the national tally to 68,079