World Australian policy think tank hails Vietnam’s economic dynamism within ASEAN The Interpreter, a publication of the Australian-based international policy think tank The Lowy Institute, has recently published two articles mentioning the Vietnam-Australia relations and Vietnam's economic potential within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), against the backdrop of the upcoming ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne from March 4-6.

World US firm considers Vietnam appealing investment destination Vietnam could be an appealing investment for investors seeking growth exposure outside of traditional emerging markets, according to a recent market insight analysis by the US investment management firm VanEck.

World Thailand strives to be among top 10 global aviation hubs Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin unveiled a "Thailand Vision 2030" on March 1, with a commitment to promoting the country into a regional aviation hub by 2030, which can handle more than 150 million international passengers each year.

World Malaysia works to strengthen local currency Malaysia's ringgit is expected to continue to strengthen this year, trading at 4.5 RM against the US dollar by year-end, driven by the country’s positive economic performance, Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan has said.