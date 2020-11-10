ASEAN ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said on November 10.

World Philippines: 3 dead, 64 injured in prison riot Three persons were killed, and 64 others injured in a prison riot in the Philippines on November 9, according to the country’s Department of Justice.

World Cambodian PM tests negative for COVID-19 twice Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, his wife and 18 escorts tested negative for the novel coronavirus second time, he announced on his Facebook page on November 9.

World Myanmar’s foreign trade tops 2 billion USD in October The total trade between Myanmar and foreign countries exceeded 2 billion USD in the first month of the fiscal year 2020-2021 beginning in October, the country’s Commerce Ministry said on November 9.