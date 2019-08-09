Hanoi, August 9 (VNA) – The 52nd anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) wa s marked across the world on August 8 with the participation of diplomats from ASEAN member states.

Ambassadors of ASEAN's member states to Italy

(Photo: VNA)

Argentinian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Gustavo Zlauvinen speaks at the celebration.(Photo: VNA)

Celebration in South Africa (Photo: VNA)

At the celebration in Italy held by the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR), Philippine Ambassador Domingo P. Nilasco, who is also the ACR Chairman, reviewed the bloc’s achievements in the past 52 years.He stressed that the ASEAN has become stronger through years, adding that as 2019 is the ASEAN Cultural Year with the theme of Diversity, Creativity and Sustainability, the ASEAN Day is an opportunity to honour the diversity of ASEAN culture through costumes, cuisines, and traditional art performances.Guests at the celebration had chance to enjoy stellar dance and excellent cuisines of ASEAN member states that have embassies in Italy, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.The same day, the embassies of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam in Argentina joined hands with the South America’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship held a grand ceremony to mark ASEAN’s founding anniversary.Laying a stress on ASEAN’s notable achievements in building a community of cooperation and joint development, Philippine Ambassador Linglingay F.Lancanlale, who is also the current rotary Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA), said the bloc has set up various effective cooperative mechanisms to settle regional issues as well as agreed on consistent stance in international issues, contributing to regional peace and stability.With strong solidarity, integration, and comprehensive cooperation, ASEAN’s roles and position have been increased in the international arena, she said.Regarding the ASEAN-Argentina ties, the Philippine diplomat highlighted both sides are working to promote the cooperative ties, particularly the trade relations have been backed up by policies from the governments. However, she said as there is huge room for them to boost collaboration, the ACBA will continue coordination with Argentina to seek new cooperative opportunities.Congratulating the ASEAN’s solidarity, cooperation and proactive development, Argentinian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Gustavo Zlauvinen affirmed his Government’s commitment to enhancing ties with the ASEAN across the fields of politics, economy, trade, science-technology, and culture.The signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two sides in April will serve as a catalyst for the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the fields of their strengths in the coming time, he said.The same celebration was held in Chile by the ASEAN Committee in Santiago de Chile, with the participation of diplomats and social organisations in the host nation.Meanwhile, in South Africa, Deputy Head of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Alvin Botes spoke highly of the solidarity of the ASEAN member states in ensuring regional and global peace and stability at the ceremony to mark the anniversary held by the ASEAN Community in Pretoria (ACP).He reiterated the solidarity between the ASEAN and South Africa, believing that they need to further efforts to tighten their sound relations.On behalf of the ASEAN diplomats, Singaporean Ambassador to South Africa, who is also Chairman of the ACP, underlined ASEAN’s achievements in the past five decades, helping the bloc become a solid, strong, and binding organisation that has increasing position in the region and the world.Touching on ASEAN-South Africa relations, the Singaporean diplomat stressed Africa is an important bridge to promote the ties between ASEAN and Africa.-VNA