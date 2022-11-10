ASMPT opens in Hanoi
Visitors visit the ASMPT office in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of ASMPT)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMPT), the leading global supplier of hardware, software, and service solutions for integrated smart factories in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industry, has opened an office in Hanoi.
This is the first office of ASMPT in Vietnam and provides complete support for both SEMI and SMT customers with sales, service, and training and demonstrations for its customers in the country.
The company is currently in more than 30 countries in the world supporting customers in various industries.
Founded in 1975, ASMPT has been continuously developing and transforming itself – from a specialist in semiconductor equipment, to a leader in providing end-to-end solutions for electronics manufacturing; from a more regionally-focused company to a global organisation; and from a more portfolio-driven company to an increasingly integrated organisation that aims to realise the smart factories of the future with a range and depth of process expertise that no other suppliers can match.
Currently, Vietnam is a production base for multiple semiconductor companies around the world. With its newly established Hanoi office, ASMPT Vietnam can further build a system that supports not only the Hanoi region but also Vietnam as a whole, demonstrating the spirit of always being ready to help customers wherever they are.
Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT is a global technology and market leader in leading-edge solutions and materials for the semiconductor assembly and packaging industries. Its surface mount technology solutions are deployed in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile communications, automotive, industrial, and LED./.